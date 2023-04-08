0
We must allow Chris Hughton free hands to select the best players to deliver for Ghana – Cudjoe Fianoo

Cudjoe Fianoo GHALCA Chairman, Cudjoe Fianoo

Sat, 8 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Experienced football administrator, Cudjoe Fianoo is backing new Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton to do a good job.

He, however, believes that the coach must be allowed free hands to select players that can deliver for the country.

“I’m not cutting you (questioner) short but football is not parliament that every constituency must be represented," Cudjoe Fianoo said.

The chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) was speaking on the sidelines of an event attended by footballghana.com.

Cudjoe Fianoo believes that it should not matter whether a player is selected from the local league or from abroad.

He is of the view that once the player is selected by the coach the team must be supported.

“Let’s leave the coach to pick players that can deliver. If the player is a local player, fine. If the player is not a local player, we want people who will wear the Black Stars jersey and bring us joy.

“If the colour is white, green or whatever, we want Ghanaians to play for the Black Stars and take us to where we want to get to,” the GHALCA boss said.

Coach Chris Hughton and his Black Stars will not be in action until June when the qualifiers for the 2023 AFCON resume.

