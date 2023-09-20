We must beat Asante Kotoko all cost - Gold Stars coach Michael Osei

Bibiani Gold Stars head coach, Michael Osei

Bibiani Gold Stars head coach, Michael Osei has insisted that they must beat Asante Kotoko at cost to kick start their season.

Gold Stars suffered a 2-0 defeat in their opener of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season against Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park over the weekend.



In the matchday two games, Gold Stars will host Asante Kotoko at the Dun’s Park on Saturday, September 23.



“We are aiming to beat Asante Kotoko to boost our season after defeat in our first game of the season," he said.



“We lost to Chelsea, so at all cost, we need to get the whole three points at home against Kotoko and I believe in the team that we can make it.” Michael Osei said.

Michael Osei will reunite with a side he once played for during his hay days and coached while retired from the game.



Bibiani Goldstars have already announced gate fees for the much-anticipated clash against Kotoko on Saturday.



Patrons of the much are expected to pay GHC60 and GHC30 for VIP and Popular Stand respectively.