'We must respond with a win against Kotoko' – Winfred Dormon

Winfred Dormon, Assistant manager of Dreams Football Club

Assistant manager of Dreams Football Club Winfred Dormon has charged his lads to respond quickly on Sunday when they play Kumasi Asante Kotoko in matchday six of the Ghana Premier League.

After losing to Accra Hearts of Oak in week 5, Assistant Manager Winfred Dormon Says his side needs to bounce back from the disappointing performance against the Porcupines.



“The next game is another big game and we have to respond. We returned to training quickly and have made a lot of corrections ahead of the game. We all agreed that it was a bad day and we have to redeem ourselves in the next game.



“We will come against Kumasi Asante Kotoko with a different shape and form and we look forward to a positive game on Sunday”.



The coach also spoke about the defeat against Hearts of Oak.



“One bad game against Hearts doesn’t mean this team is bad. We played a good game against Inter Allies, Medeama, and Legon Cities. We showed that on a good day we can play but it’s just unfortunate that we are missing some key players including Esso due to injury.

“However other players have also shown that when given the opportunity they can step into the shoes of Joseph Esso and deliver. We have a good team that I believe in. It was a bad day at the office and will make sure we don’t get back to that.”



Dormon also expressed his dissatisfaction with the club’s current position on the League standing.



“It’s unacceptable to have only 5 points out of a possible 15. One win, two draws, and two losses out of five games is never a good one but we have to put it behind us and look forward to the upcoming games. Our last game was bad, we lost our defensive organization, we lost concentration at some moments, and also lost some individual players due to injury.



“But we have identified our challenges and we look forward to responding in the next game. For me it’s not about the next five games, it’s the next game. We don’t deserve our current position and we have to work to move up on the league table.



Dreams will be facing a Kotoko side who lost to Accra Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium on Thursday, 17th December 2020.