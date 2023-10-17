We must return to winning ways against RTU - Accra Lions coach Ibrahim Tanko

Accra Lions head coach, Ibrahim Tanko

Accra Lions head coach, Ibrahim Tanko says he hopes his side return to winning ways this weekend.

In their matchday five game against Great Olympics, Lions suffered a 3-0 defeat against Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Ahead of their matchday six games against Real Tamale United at the Accra Sports Stadium this weekend, Tanko says they will have to prepare well to ensure they return to winning ways.



“Very bad (performance) I mean we had a very bad first half I mean with two mistakes, we gave them the game. It’s very painful but they deserved to win," he said.

"When you are down 3-0 in 20 minutes, definitely your confidence will vanish and I mean this is what happened. We are going to prepare for Real Tamale United on Friday and then hope that everything will be fine," he added.



The defeat against Olympics leave Accra Lions at the 13th position with just five points.