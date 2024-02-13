We must save Ghana football now - Prophet Nigel Gaisie to join February 14 demonstration

Prophet Nigel Gaisie, the leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel

Prophet Nigel Gaisie, the leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel has declared his intentions to participate in the ‘Save Ghana Football’ demonstration scheduled for Wednesday, February 14, 2024.

Prophet Gaisie, in a self-recorded video, lamented the decline in Ghana football and urged all Ghanaians to join the protest.



He noted that the time has come for Ghanaians to pile pressure on the Ghana Football Association to initiate moves towards the complete revival of Ghana football.



Prophet Gaisie stated that selections into the Black Stars must be premised on merit and patriotism and that Ghanaians need to come out in their numbers and make their displeasure known to the FA.



“On Wednesday, I will be at the Obra Spot to participate in the demonstration. We must save Ghana Football now. Ghana football is in a bad state and we need to save it now so I will join the demonstration. The demonstration is for every Ghanaian so join us. The Black Stars must be built on merit and passion.

The Save Ghana Football demonstration is being spearheaded by some prominent sports journalists who are unhappy about how football administration and management are run in Ghana.



They argue that Ghana’s horrific showing at the AFCON is due to the bad management of football in the country and that the time has come for the FA and government to be held accountable.



The conveners include Countryman Songo, Dan Kwaku Yeboah, Veronica Commey, and Saddick Adams, among others.



EK