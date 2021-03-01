We need $3million sponsorship to be able to take care of GPL clubs - GFA Communications Director

Henry Asante Twum, GFA's Communications Director

Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, Henry Asante Twum insists the federation needs a whooping $3million sponsorship to ‘take good care’ of clubs in the Premier League.

Mr. Asante Twum revealed the FA’s relentless effort in securing a deal for the topflight teams, but admits companies have been hard hit by COVID-19 affecting their attempt in grabbing sponsorship.



“The truth is that we have embarked on aggressive selling including myself.I have on some occasions meet prospective sponsors,” he told Gye Nyame FM.



“I have sat in meetings with the president of the GFA speaking to clients and all these engagements sound positive but sometimes things delay due to certain reasons for instance a lot of companies have cut their budget and spending power because cash inflow has not been the best though we will not use Covid-19 as an excuse,” he added.

He continued:“We are working. It is not easy these days to walk to a client or a sponsor and demand a sponsorship worth $3million a year because we need $3million to be able to take very good care of all the clubs.



“We cannot give a timeline to whatever we are doing, we believe the effort that our marketing team are putting together we yield a fruitful results soon.”