We need about 5-10 years to revive Ghana football - Tony Yeboah

Former Ghana International, Tony Yeboah

Former Ghana International Tony Yeboah says Ghana football is in ruins and will require extensive work of between five to ten years before it can be revived.

He says our game has comatose and will need the experience of experts and the involvement of former players to lift up the game.



"We need to include more experts and former players in Ghana football" he told Asempa FM.



"These former players have played the game and so they understand the players more and know what goes on in their minds"



"We need to brand Ghana football properly, if we want sponsors to come on board."

Kurt Okraku took over the reigns of Ghana football last year after a grueling elections in October 2019 and has since hit the ground running but was stopped in his tracks by the coronavirus pandemic and the ultimate annulment of the Ghana Premier League.



"I pray this new administration takes Ghana football to where it needs to be."



"We need about 5-10 years to revive Ghana football," he added.

