We need diplomats to run GFA and not goro boys – Abbey Pobee

Veteran football administrator Jonathan Abbey Pobee

Veteran football administrator Jonathan Abbey Pobee believes club owners shouldn’t be allowed to run the day-to-day affairs of the Ghana Football Association.

Abbey Pobee, who described the current Ghana Football Association leadership as goro boys, said they are not competent enough to develop the Ghanaian game.



He said that just like FIFA, which secured the services of Senegal’s Fatima Samoura as their General Secretary, the Ghana Football Association should be run by diplomats who know their left from their right.

“I said in 2019 that George Afriyie, Osei Kweku Palmer, and Kurt Okraku are all part of the problem and can’t do any better job at the GFA, but it seems we have forgotten. They have collapsed the football for a long time.”



“We need God to give us a new person, and we don’t even need a football person to run the GFA. We need a diplomat who is competent, like the FIFA General Secretary, to run the GFA while we get rid of the goro boys at the GFA,” he said on Rainbow Radio.