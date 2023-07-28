We need time to get a good replacement for Mohammed Kudus – Ajax director

Mohammed Kudus

Ajax director of football, Sven Mislintat has opened up on why the club does not want Ghana forward Mohammed Kudus to leave this summer.

According to him, this is because the Black Stars poster boy just like defender Edson Alvarez will be difficult to replace now.



In an interview, he said Ajax would need time to get equally good players to replace the duo.



"We've very open and good discussions with both players and their agents with a clear wish in terms of timeline. We need time to get good replacements.



"Although the best thing for Ajax would be that Kudus and [Edson] Alvarez stay," Sven Mislintat told Mike Verweij.

Last season Ajax struggled in Europe and domestically after losing some of the top players.



Ahead of the start of the 2023/24 football season, the club could lose star attacker Mohammed Kudus after the departure of captain Dusan Tadic.



Both Manchester United and Chelsea are interested in the services of Kudus but Ajax hopes he stays for one more season.