We need to be disciplined and tactical to end the season well - Michael Osei

Goldstars Coach, Michael Osei

Head Coach of Ghana Premier League club Bibiani Gold Stars, Michael Osei has targeted a strong finish to the 2022/23 season.

The Miners are currently 5th on the league standings with 48 points and stand a chance of finishing in the top four with two games left to end the campaign.



According to the former Ghanaian international, there has been massive improvement in his team as compared to last season, hence his ambition of targeting a respectable position on the league table.



“We’ve been able to improve this season. When you compare our performance last season to the current season, you could see we have been able to progress, in fact, we have improved a lot. With a few games to end the season, we have the opportunity to win most of the points”, he told Bryt FM.

“We need to be disciplined, tactical and go the extra-mile to end the season well. The season has been very competitive and considering the points gap you don’t have to just drop points” he added.



Goldstars will play as guests to Karela United on match day 33 slated for Saturday, June 4 before hosting Accra Lions at the Dun’s Park a week after to wrap up the season.



LSN/DO