We need to know how much Black Stars spent at World Cup - Tamale Central MP

MP for Tamale Central, Murtala Mohammed

The Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Murtala Mohammed wants the Minister of Youth, Sports, and Culture, Mustapha Ussif to account for how much Ghana spent at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Prior to the start of the tournament, the Minister, Mustapha Ussif argued that he cannot determine how much the national team will spend at the tournament until after the campaign.



Following the Black Stars’ exit from the tournament, Murtala Mohammed wants the Minister to account for the whole country to know how much was spent.



He also believes that there should be an investigation to find out if indeed the Ghana Football Association manipulates and interfere in player selection for the national team.

“It ought to be investigated, we also need to know how much was spent,” the Tamale Central MP said.



The Black Stars at the 2022 FIFA World Cup lost two matches and won one. The three points were not enough to send Ghana to the Round 16 stage of the tournament being staged in Qatar.