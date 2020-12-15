‘We need to pick ourselves up and go again’ – Legon Cities midfielder Braimah Foster charges teammates

Legon Cities midfielder, Braimah Foster has charged his teammates to pick themselves up following a disastrous start to the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.

The Royals have suffered their second defeat of the season following Ibrahim Osman’s tenth-minute opener on Friday night.



Cities have failed to win any of their five games this season despite spending huge sums of money in the transfer window.



“The way Kotoko plays, it is difficult to get back into the game," Braimah said as he reflected on going down so early in the first half.



“We created a few chances but we did not do enough to get back into the game,” He told the club’s website.

“We struggled very early in the game; they [Kotoko] pressed us so hard and tracked us down,” he added.



“We knew that will be the case because we were both fighting so hard for the first three points. The first twenty minutes we were not good enough and we need to pick ourselves up and go again on Friday, which we will."



The moneybags are currently languishing at the bottom of the Ghana Premier League table with just 3 points from a possible 15.



Cites will be looking to get their first win of the season when they host Ebusua Dwarfs on Friday at the Accra Sports Stadium.