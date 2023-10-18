We never anticipated it - America's Balogun shocked by 4-0 victory over Ghana

Falorin Balogun

United States forward Folarin Balogun says he was certain his side would emerge victorious against the Black Stars but never predicted the goal margin on Wednesday.

The Black Stars of Ghana lost 4-0 to the United States in a friendly encounter at the Geodis Park, Tennessee, Nashville on Wednesday, October 18.



Goals from Christian Pulisic, Folarin Balogun and a brace from Giovanni Reyna were enough to give The Yanks a sweet victory over the four-time African champions, having earlier succumbed to a 3-1 defeat in the hands of Germany.



According to the former Arsenal forward, they were in to make amends from their 3-1 defeat to Germany, but were not expectant of the four goals recorded.



"We learned a lot of lessons against Germany for sure," Balogun told TNT. "We had a lot of meetings, and we decided we wanted to have a reaction tonight. And I felt like we showed that."



Balogun was born to Nigerian parents in New York, United States before emigrating to London at age two. Having represented both the United States and England at the youth international level, he made the decision to play for the United States senior national team in May, 2023.



At club level, Balogun completed a five-year deal to Monaco for a reported fee of €30 million from Arsenal.

After five games for Monaco, Balogun has three goals, and an assist in five games for Monaco.



Watch the video below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.







LSN/KPE