Sports News

We never told anyone that the GFA is broke - Nana Oduro Sarfo

GFA Executive Council memeber, Nana Oduro Sarfo

Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association, Nana Oduro Sarfo, has stated that the current administration has not told anyone that the Association is broke since assuming office about 9 months ago.

The renowned football administrator made the statement in reaction to critics who are on the nerves of the GFA following the approved salaries for the leadership of the association came out.



The GFA Congress on Tuesday, September, 1 approved GH¢12, 000 monthly allowances for the President of the association, GH¢7, 000 for the Vice President, and GH¢4, 000 for the other 10 EXCO members at the 26th Ordinary Congress of the GFA at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence.



Critics believe that the leadership of an Association that is perceived to be 'broke' cannot allocate the aforementioned funds to themselves.

"There is no day that we (GFA) came to tell you(media) that we were broke." Oduro Sarfo said in the Twi language on Accra based Asempa FM.



When quizzed by the host on why they were soliciting for funds from the government, the Berekum Chelsea Chief said: "We went to the government because we (GFA) are also taxpayers and the government was helping people/companies who pay tax during the COVID."



"Even private companies were applying for the fund so why can't we who provide the players to play for the national team which belongs to the government," he concluded.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.