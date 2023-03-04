We only blocked Slavko Matic from training; nobody touched him – Hearts NCC PRO explains

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Hearts of Oak, Kobby Jones

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Hearts of Oak, Kobby Jones has narrated what happened on Friday morning when supporters stormed the training grounds of the club.

Speaking to Kessben TV, he confirmed that indeed coach Slavko Matic was blocked from overseeing the training session today.



He, however, notes that no player touched or attacked the coach to harm him.



"Indeed the coach came and we said no, we won't allow him to train. He tried to explain things to us but we said no, so he had to leave.



“The complains are too much. Since he came in he has let many good players left and he doesn't want to take in players we suggest to him. He wants players to come and do justify,” Kobby Jones said.

The Hearts of Oak NCC PRO added, “Blocking him to train is not too surprising in Ghana football. No one touched him. The supporters didn't want his car to even enter, we later allowed him to enter but we didn't touch him.”



Following the incident, it is unclear if Coach Slavko Matic will be in the dugout for the game against Asante Kotoko this weekend.



