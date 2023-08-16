We only lit up candles before matches – Ex-Hearts of Oak player Ayittey Dormon rejects juju tags

Former Hearts of Oak midfielder Ayittey Dormon has denied claims that the club indulged in ‘juju’ during their era.

According to Dormon, they only lighted up candles around their jerseys, sang songs before taking to the pitch for their matches.



Dormon was one of the most versatile players to play for the Phobians. Dormon spent six years with Hearts of Oak, from 1993 to 1999.



Speaking to Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV, Dormon said they did use water to bathe but never experienced ‘juju’ in football.



“There is no ‘juju’ in football. They gave us water to bathe always but I played football genuinely and never engaged in any form of ‘juju’. “We wear our jerseys in Accra Newtown. I always call on God before, during, and after games because I believed in God and did not pay attention to all the reported 'juju claims.



Dormon played for Hearts of Oak, and Great Olympics, before enjoying short stints with Suhum Maxbees, Kwabiebriem United, Hasaacas, Stay Cool, and Club de Izoel in Burkina Faso.

At the national level, Ayittey Dorman featured for the Black Stars, Black Meteors, and Black Satellites.



LSN/KPE