We only talk, we are no more a powerhouse - GFA technical director admits

GFA technical director, Bernard Lippert

Wed, 12 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana Football Association technical director, Bernard Lippert has stated that Ghana is no more a football powerhouse.

Lippert believes that there are many African countries that are far ahead of Ghana in terms of football, while Ghana lives in the delusion of being a football powerhouse.

Speaking at the launch of the Ghana Football DNA, he stated that Ghanaians do a lot of talking instead of undertaking actions that will shape the game.

“I think we are talking too much as a people, In Africa, most of the countries are ahead of us and we think we are still a football powerhouse. We need to work hard,” he said.

In the last 16 months, the U-17 team could not qualify for the U-17 AFCON, the U-20 could not qualify for the U-20 AFCON, the senior national team exited Afcon 2021 at the group stage, finished bottom with no win, the local Black Stars were eliminated from the 2022 CHAN from the quarter-finals, the Black Meteors exited the U-23 Afcon in the group stages with one win, and the Black Stars suffered another group stage exit, this time, at the FIFA World Cup with one win.

Lippert, who led a team from the directorate to put the philosophy together, added that the documents will be shared among all regional FAs to ensure that it is implemented.

“We will send this document to all the regional FAs and various football clubs so they adhere to the football DNA we have produced.”

The Ghana Football DNA is a distinctive style coiled to identify how Ghana plays, the current trends in football, the areas to strengthen

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
