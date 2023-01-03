0
We outplayed Hearts of Oak - Bechem United coach Kasim Mingle

Tue, 3 Jan 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Bechem United coach Kasim Ocansey Mingle believes his side deserved to beat Hearts of Oak in their matchday 10 encounter.

The Hunters inflicted a 2-1 away win over the Phobians at the Cape Coast Stadium on Monday afternoon.

The visitors shot into the lead after just 6 minutes through Cephas Kofi Mantey. Seven minutes later, Hafiz Konkoni doubled Bechem United's lead to make it 2-0.

In the dyeing embers of the game, Hearts of Oak managed to pull one back through Robert Addo Sowah.

Speaking after the game, Kasim Mingle asserted his side outplayed and outscored the Phobians in the encounter.

“In terms of any department of the game, we outplayed and outscored them” he told StarTimes.

Bechem United currently sit 4th position with 16 points after 10 matches.

