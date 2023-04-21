0
We owe players two months salary arrears not three - Asante Kotoko PRO confirms

Fri, 21 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Communications Director of Asante Kotoko, David Obeng Nyarko, has confirmed that the club owes their playing body two months' salary.

Kumasi-based Pure FM earlier reported that Asante Kotoko players demanded their three months' unpaid salaries before their 3-0 defeat to Berekum Chelsea on matchday 26 of the ongoing Ghana Premier League season.

However, David Obeng Nyarko, in an effort to set the record straight, has said that the players are owed two months' salaries, not 3 or 4, as speculated in the media.

"To look at it, a strong institution like Kotoko owing players for two months, that is not the ideal situation, but obviously, we are making strides, and we are paying them all."

"Asante Kotoko's wage bill in the month is roughly around GHC350,000, and we took it from GHC64–70,000 when we came," he said, as quoted by footballghana.

The Porcupine Warriors are currently 5th on the league table and will host Ghana Premier League leaders Aduana Stars on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

