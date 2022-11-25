0
'We paid for our mistakes' – Andre Ayew

Fri, 25 Nov 2022 Source: GNA

Andre Ayew – Captain of the senior national team, the Black Stars has admitted that they paid for their mistakes in their opening game against Portugal in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Thursday.

Ghana lost 3-2 to Portugal after conceding two quick goals in within two minutes in the last quarter of the game.

In a post- match interview, Captain Ayew said, the penalty awarded against them affected the morale of the team and changed the course of the game, adding that they were also unable to recover from second goal from Portugal.

“In football you would always pay for your mistakes, and that is what happened to us.

“We made some errors, and they punished us for that. The last two goals from Portugal were so quick we could not recover, but we have always survived difficult conditions and we would come back good,” he added.

Ayew, however, noted that, they would be able to change their fortunes in the next game adding that, they had always come out of difficult situations.

“We qualified for the world from a very difficult group and conditions. I know this team we always get out of very difficult conditions.

“I am convinced we would return good in the next game. We showed good character in the game against Portugal, and we can make things better in the next game,” Captain Ayew stated.

Ghana would take on South Korea in their second group game on Monday, November 28.

