We played badly, made mistakes and lost to Great Olympics – Accra Lions coach Ibrahim Tanko admits

Head coach of Accra Lions, Ibrahim Tanko

The head coach of Accra Lions, Ibrahim Tanko was disappointed on Monday evening after his side lost 3-0 to Great Olympics in the Ghana Premier League.

In a Round 5 encounter of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season, Olympics scored three goals in the first 20 minutes to cruise to a deserved win at the end of the 90 minutes.



Speaking in his post-match interview, the Coach of Accra Lions, Ibrahim Tanko admitted that his team’s performance was bad.



Although he argued that mistakes caused his team, he admitted that Olympics played well and deserved the victory.

“Our performance was very bad. We had a very bad first half and with two mistakes we gave them the game. It’s very painful but they deserved to win,” Coach Ibrahim Tanko said.



The Accra Lions gaffer continued, “I’m very worried about our defense but I mean I know we have to train for it. We have to keep on training for it and hope everything will be fine. Regardless, as I said Olympics deserved the win.”



Meanwhile, Coach Ibrahim Tanko is confident that his team will bounce back to winning ways in the next matchday.