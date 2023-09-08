We played better than Ghana – Central African Republic coach Raoul Savoy

The head coach of the Central African Republic, Raoul Savoy has praised his players for outplaying Ghana on Thursday in the final Group E match of the qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Speaking in a post-match interview after his side lost 2-1 to Ghana, the coach said he is proud his boys played better than the Black Stars although his players play in lower-tier leagues.



"Of course yes, I think today we played far better, and with quality of players you have and you cannot do this kind of show, we have small players, most of them are playing league two and I think we are far better than you guys,” Coach Raoul Savoy said.



The Central African Republic put on a good display at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium today in the 90 minutes of the final AFCON qualification match.



The visitors scored first in the 25th minute but a resilient showing from Ghana saw the Black Stars coming from behind to secure a 2-1 win.



The victory has qualified the Black Stars for the 2023 AFCON.



