We played poorly - Hearts of Oak assistant coach Bashir admits after defeat to Bofoakwa

Assistant coach of Accra Hearts of Oak, Abdul Rashid Bashir

Accra Hearts of Oak assistant coach, Abdul Rashid Bashir, has conceded that his side played badly in their narrow loss to Bofoakwa Tano at the Sunyani Coronation Park on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

Having tasted defeat in their first away match, against RTU, the below-par Phobians found themselves behind in the 47th minute as Saaka Dauda fired into the bottom corner.



Hearts failed to find the leveler as the hosts outclassed them and nullified every threat they possessed. Bofoakwa held on to record a famous win over the Phobians.

“To be frank with you we played so bad, especially in the first half. That wasn’t the plan. The scoreline was a fair score line,” Bashir told StarTimes at full-time.



“…Later part of the game we came in the game but it was too late. And I think they played well," he added.