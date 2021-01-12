We prevented Hearts of Oak from watching our game because of rivalry - Kotoko NCC

Accra Hearts of Oak SC

An official of the National Circles Council of Asante Kotoko, Seth Nii Darko has lifted the lid on why Accra Hearts of Oak was prevented from entering the Accra Sports Stadium to watch the game between Asante Kotoko and Liberty Professionals.

On Monday, January 11, 2021, Accra Hearts of Oak's team bus was denied entry to the Accra Sports Stadium to watch the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League match week eight encounter between Asante Kotoko and Liberty Professionals.



This report was confirmed by Seth Nii Darko, an official for the NCC in an interview with Accra-based Happy FM.



He opined that they prevented Accra Hearts of Oak from entering the stadium because of the long-standing rivalry between the Phobians and Asante Kotoko.

"We heard before the game that our bitterest rival, Accra Hearts of Oak wanted to watch our game with 15 minutes to kick-off and that was a bit strange to us."



"We found it very strange because of the rivalry between us. They should understand why we didn't give them access to watch the game. This is African football and it involves soo many things," he averred.