‘We’re back’ - Fatawu Issahaku on return from suspension as Leicester win big

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

Ghanaian winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has reacted to his return from suspension to help Leicester City beat Stoke City 5-0 in the English Championship on Saturday afternoon.

The 19-year-old was sent off in Leicester City's defeat to Coventry on 13th January 2024.



Fatawu provided an assist to help Leicester secure a convincing win that stretched their lead at the top of the table to 72 points, 11 ahead of second placed Southampton.



After the game, the Ghana youngster and Patson Daka sent a message to the club’s fans on social media, with Fatawu saying, “I just want to tell you that we are back again”.



Patson Daka and Jamie Vardy each scored twice to lead the Foxes to a convincing victory.

Zambian international Daka started the scoring with a Fatawu Issahaku assist, and Kasey McAteer doubled the visitors' lead just before halftime.



After the halftime, Leicester City's first penalty of the afternoon allowed Daka to score his second goal, his ninth in the last eight games.



Jamie Vardy came off the bench in the 70th minute to finish the massacre.



Fatawu Issahaku has made 24 appearances, scored two, and assisted eight goals in the Championship this season.