We're building a team that can compete at any level – Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh

Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum

Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum has urged the club fans to exercise patience as he aims to build a team that can compete on all front.

The Porcupine Warriors are yet to pick a win after two games into the Ghana Premier League campaign, losing one and drawing one in the process.



The Ghanaian giants kickstarted the season with a stalemate on home turf before succumbing to a 2-1 defeat to Bibiani Goldstars at Duns Park.



Ahead of their clash against Karela United, Prosper Narteh has entreated the fans to be patient while he intends to build a competitive team.



At the pre-match conference, he said, “If you look at the performance, it’s a process as I have already indicated, we are putting together a new team and if you are building a new team with a whole lot of new players, old players, different identities, different game understanding and intelligence, I mean it will take some time”

“To me, if I look at the two games we’ve played, they did well looking at the way they played. We have to be realistic to ourselves, if you look at certain components of the game within the two games you can tell that they did well. So it’s all about the players getting to know themselves and then knowing how to reacts to each other with the ball and without the ball”



“What I want to tell the fans is that, it’s a process. We are building we are building a team that can compete at any level and building a team that can compete at any level, you need some patience, you some time to be able to do that”



Kotoko are 17th on the table with just a point after two games into the campaign.