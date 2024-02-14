We’re confident Aboubakar Ouattara will take us to the next level - Hearts of Oak PRO

PRO of Accra Hearts of Oak, Kwame Opare Addo

The Public Relations Officer of Hearts of Oak, Kwame Opare Addo says the club is confident new head coach Aboubakar Ouattara will be lead the Phobians to the next level.

The former Wydad Club Athletic Technical Director joins the Rainbow club on a two and half year deal and will take charge of trainings soon ahead of the second round.



“We have confidence in him that he would be able to help us to move forward looking at the work he has done previously,” Opare Addo told Asempa FM.



“Once we throw our support behind him, he will be successful with us.”

The Phobians will go into the second round of the Ghana Premier League with Coach experienced Ivory Coast tactician as their new head coach.



Ouattara is making a return to the Ghana football scene after almost two decades when he worked with Asante Kotoko and King Faisal.



The coach becomes the third man to lead the technical department of Hearts after Dutchman, Martinus Koopman, and caretaker coach Abdul Bashiru, who handled the team at different times during the first round of the season.