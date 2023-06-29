We’re financially prepared to compete in Africa – Tetteh Zutah

Tetteh Zutah

Joseph Tetteh Zutah, former skipper of Medeama SC says the club is not worried about the huge financial outlay they will have to make as they prepare to play in the 2023/24 CAF Champions League.

The Yellow and Mauve lads will stage a return to the CAF Inter-Club Competitions for the third time, having featured in the 2013 and 2015 CAF Confederation Cup.



Medeama SC was crowned 2022/23 winners of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday, June 12 which means they will be joined by Dreams FC, winners of the MTN FA Cup as Ghana’s representatives in African club competitions next season.



They ended the campaign with 60 points from 34 games, having won 18, and recorded 10 defeats and 6 draws.



Zutah who doubles as the vice-president of the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG), in an interview with Radio Gold Sports said,



“We are really prepared, we know that if we win the league, we are capable of representing the country in Africa whether it’s the Confederation Cup, whether it’s the Champions League. I spoke to the [club] president a couple of times and he is really much interested.

“There are some mining companies around, our sponsors are also offering us some support. So, I know that financially we will be able to compete, this is not the first time, I think we have played twice in the Confederation Cup. And so, we know what it takes to represent the country and I’m also sure that the Ghana Football Association when we get there will also try supporting us so hopefully, we can”, he added.



Zutah joined Medeama as a teenager in 2008, clocking 430 appearances, and scoring over 100 goals and assists.



He won the Ghana FA Cup twice with Medeama in 2013 and 2015.



