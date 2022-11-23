We’re focused on winning against Ghana - Portugal defender Ruben Dias

Portugal defender, Ruben Dias

Portugal defender, Ruben Dias says their main focus is to beat Ghana in their 2022 World Cup opener on Thursday, November 24, in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s falling out with Manchester United has dominated the build-up to the game which will be played at Doha's Stadium 974.



Fernando Santos' side will also face Uruguay and South Korea in the other Group H games as they look to qualify for the round of 16.



“I don’t think Cristiano’s affairs have put a dent whatsoever into what we are trying to achieve here, so I don’t have much to say about it,” Dias said in a press conference on Tuesday.

“I think we’ve talked about this enough, there’s not much to add. As a team, we will focus on the World Cup now and not other issues.



“We’re focused on winning against Ghana. The best way to win is to focus on one game at a time and that’s the best way to have a successful path ahead of us.”