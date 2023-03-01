0
We’re impressed with Ghana’s preparations for 13th African Games – Dr. Decius Chipande

Dr Decius Chipande Loc Dr. Decius H. Chipande

Wed, 1 Mar 2023 Source: accra2023ag.com

African Union Sports Council (AUSC) Coordinator Dr. Decius H. Chipande says the African Games’ governing body has been impressed with Ghana’s level of investment into hosting the 13th African Games.

On Tuesday, February 28, 2023, the Local Organising Committee for the 13th African Games collaborated with stakeholders, including the African Union (AU), the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA), and the Association of African Sports Confederations (AASC) to announce a new date for hosting the Games in the West African nation.

According to Dr. Chipande, the new date for the opening ceremony of the Games will be on the 8th of March 2024 with the closing ceremony slated for the 23rd of March 2024.

The announcement came after the team inspected the various facilities which will be used to host the Games.

Addressing the press at the event, the renowned Zambia administrator hailed the efforts of the Government of the Republic of Ghana to host the Games.

