We’re more than ready to host African Games – Sports minister

Koforidua Youth and Sports Resource Centre

Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif has revealed that all efforts are underway to ensure that facilities designated for hosting the African Games next year are completed on time.

This will allow the organisers to test the facilities before its commencement.



Thousands of athletes are expected to converge in Ghana from the 8th to the 23rd of March next year to celebrate African sporting greatness.

“For the African Games, we are building a ten-lane aquatic pool. We have a multi-purpose hall for basketball. We have tennis courts, five of them, one with a seating capacity of a thousand fans with VVIP seating space. Aside from that, we have an international world-standard rugby stadium which would be the second-best in Africa;" he said when he visited the Koforidua Youth and Sports Resource Centre.



“We also have another multi-purpose hall for indoor sports like table tennis and badminton. Those of you who pass by the University of Ghana often can see the level of improvement being made on a daily basis. The athletics track is a world-class one as well. We are waiting for the contractor to make the facility available to us by December so that we can start testing for the African Games. The warm tracks and football park which is just a few meters away, are also shaping up nicely,” he stressed.