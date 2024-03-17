We're ready for athletics bow at African Games - Azamati

Azamati holds the national record for the 100m sprint

Source: GAA

Ghana's sprint sensation, Benjamin Azamati, has expressed unwavering confidence ahead of his debut in athletics at the African Games, slated to commence in Accra tomorrow, Monday, March 18, 2024.

Speaking at a media briefing put together by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, where new athletic gears for the athletes were unveiled, Azamati conveyed his eagerness to make a mark on the continental stage.



"I always see pressure as a way of performing better so the pressure here is just basically for me to perform better," Azamati affirmed, reflecting on his mindset approaching the prestigious event.



Azamati, who holds the national record for the 100m sprint with a blazing time of 9.90 seconds, acknowledged his previous near misses in securing competitive medals for Ghana.

Despite falling short in previous major competitions such as the Olympics and Commonwealth Games, the prospect of competing on home soil in Accra fills him with determination and resolve.



"The University of Ghana Stadium feels like home for me. It was where I learned to hone my skills and get better at a sport that has given me a lot of recognition," the athlete reminisced.



The Ministry also used the opportunity to announce that welfare arrangements have been made for athletes who perform at the games. They announced that gold medalists will be given $3,000, silver medalists take home $2,000 while bronze medalists get $1,000. Also, a per diem of GHS 1,000 for 14 days will be made available for all athletes.