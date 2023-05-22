We received our bonuses in cedis while the foreign-based players were paid in dollars – Frimpong Manso

Former Ghanaian international Frimpong Manso

Former Asante Kotoko defender, Frimpong Manso has disclosed how foreign-based players were treated specially and paid in dollars while the local-based earned their monies in cedis during his days with the Black Stars.

Manso, 64, was one of the local based players to have featured for the Black Stars from 1992 to 1994 and was part of the team who ended the 1992 African Cup of Nations as runners-up after losing 10-11 to Ivory Coast via shootouts.



According to the former Ghanaian international, after they got to know of the situation, it resulted in chaos in camp which led to Ghana's humiliating 6-1 defeat to Germany in a friendly.



“It took a while for us to know of the situation. The professionals were given their bonuses in dollars while we the local players got ours in cedis and that led to poor performance when we played against Germany in a friendly where we were beaten 6-1. From there, we poured out our grievances to the authorities and told ourselves it will never happen again”, he told Dan Kweku Yeboah TV.



He added, “Some were even on the bench and already got the money but they were cheating us for the little we took. By then, Nana Butler was the Chairman of the Ghana Football Association and we did not spare him the next day”.



Frimpong Manso was one of the most decorated players who played for Kumasi Cornerstones from 1983 to 1986 before crossing paths to join Asante Kotoko in 1992 and left in 1995.

After football, he went into coaching, where he handled Ghana’s U17 team from 2008 to 2019.



In 2017, he assisted the interim coach Godwin Ablordey in the management of Asante Kotoko and later in March 2019 he became the manager of Nkoranza Warriors.



In December 2019, he moved to Techiman Eleven Wonder but later returned in February 2020 to Nkoranza Warriors.



