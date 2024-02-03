We scored and kept a clean sheet to beat Angola; I’m satisfied – Nigeria coach José Peseiro

Head coach of Nigeria’s Super Eagles, José Peseiro

The head coach of Nigeria’s Super Eagles, José Peseiro has commended the team for putting up a strong performance to beat Angola in the quarter-finals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

At the end of a close contest between the two national teams, a solitary strike from winger Ademola Lookman handed Nigeria a narrow win to go through to the semi-finals.



Speaking in his post-match interview, Nigeria coach José Peseiro said although he wanted his team to score more goals, he was satisfied with the performance in the victory.

“The team could have created more chances. We are a quality team. Angola were a very good team but we were out of luck. Once again, we played without conceding, we scored a goal, but I would have liked us to score more. I remain satisfied with the performance of my players so far,” coach José Peseiro said.



Nigeria after the quarter-final win looks stronger and could go on to clinch the AFCON trophy at the end of the tournament.