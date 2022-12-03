We should find a solution to our problems than to point fingers - Sammy Kuffour

Ex-Black Stars defender, Sammy Kuffour

Former Black Stars defender Sammy Kuffour has urged Ghanaians to help find solutions to the issues facing the team rather than point fingers at the players.

Ghana exited the 2022 World Cup after failing to get a positive result against Uruguay in the final group game which was played at the Al Janoub Stadium on Friday evening.



Uruguay scored through Giorgian De Arrascaeta in the 26th minute and 32nd minutes. However, Uruguay also exited the tournament after South Korea beat Portugal 2-1.



Speaking at Ghana Football Association's media briefing after Ghana's exit from the Mundial Sammy Kuffour said:



"I think it is beautiful to see our countrymen at this level in terms of journalism. We all agree this is not what we expected to happen to us yesterday and we believe like coach said we believe in our team. So I will plead please we shouldn't point fingers on each and every player or whoever did something wrong here,"

"I will still insist we should find a solution to our problems than to point fingers. It will not help we all know we want to go far look at how many people are here look at how many businesses goes on in Ghana. Maybe earning 1 cedi or 2 cedis it is good for all of us when Ghana goes high. I will still plead we should just take it easy on these young players we called them,"



"I can take the pressure not everybody can take the pressure when I was playing I hear everything from Germany from critics here and there I don't care but you know not everybody has that heart these are the young ones. So please let's just hold them to a higher esteem it is not that you have to brush them,"



"Germany coach said something they are now going on the street to find talent to give football to juggle to do whatever they want to do but we have it natural. So please like I said we shouldn't point fingers but try and find a solution how can we get better from here. It started with all of us so please I am pleading."