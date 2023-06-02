1
We should focus on developing players – Karim Zito to coaches

Abdul Karim Zito.png Coach Karim Zito

Head Coach of Ghana's U-17 team (Black Starlets) Karim Zito, says coaches are more focused on grinding results instead of putting in effort to develop players due to fear of harsh criticism.

Zito believes there is more to just winning games to avoid insults from people in Ghana but fails to develop players like it is done in other countries.

“Most of these developers, now they don’t go for development but they go for results because they want to win to avoid people insulting them so you can easily see. If you don’t understand the concept of development definitely this is what is going to happen to us”, he told Radio Gold Sports.

“But in the other African countries who are catching up with us they know it and also, they allow their coaches to develop the players. When you go to other countries, they allow it and so they don’t care”, he added.

Zito doubles as the Head Coach of Ghana Premier League Dreams Football Club.

