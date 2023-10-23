We should have beaten Kotoko easily – Nations FC coach Kassim Mingle

Head coach of Nations FC, Kassim Mingle

Head coach of Nations FC, Kassim Mingle has expressed his disappointment at his team's failure to secure all three points against Asante Kotoko due to a lapse in concentration.

Nations FC drew 2-2 with Asante Kotoko at the Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on Sunday, October 22, 2023.



The newly-promoted side opened the scoring in the second half with Amidou Diarra's goal in the 50th minute.



They managed to maintain their lead until the 88th minute when Steven Mukwala equalized for the Porcupine Warriors, Asante Kotoko.



Kotoko scored in the 92nd minute with a goal from Michael Kyei Dwamena but Nations FC managed to snatch a point as Diarra scored a penalty in the 104th minute.

After the match, Coach Mingle shared his thoughts with StarTimes, saying, "I'm very sad because we should have won the game hands down. Our boys lost concentration, and they punished us with that late goal."



Nations FC currently occupy the 14th position in the league standings with 5 points. They have an outstanding match against defending champions Medeama, which could further impact their standing in the league.



/KPE