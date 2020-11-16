We should have scored 4 against Kotoko - Eleven Wonders coach

Techiman Eleven Wonders coach, Ignatius Osei Fosu has bemoaned his team’s inability to convert their chances in the game against Asante Kotoko in the opening week of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.

Despite controlling most of the game, Eleven Wonders had to fight for a point in the game against the Porcupine Warriors after going down in the first half with the strike from Kwame Poku.



Eleven Wonders could have gotten more out of the game but brilliant saves from Asante Kotoko captain, Felix Annan kept the Kumasi-based club in the game.



However, coach Ignatius was disappointed that they had to split the points with Asante Kotoko who were not impressive on the day.



“We should've beaten them by 5 goals. Even in the first half, we created like seven clear cut chances that we should've scored and their goal came as a result of our mistake.”

"They didn't create one single chance and that where my headache is because it was functional in our pre-season.”



"We kept giving goals away and it has happened here and then we kept missing chances. So, on a whole, I'll say it wasn't a good game for us because we had to win."



"But again, thumps up to the boys after a goal down, they still came back and equalized," coach Ignatius Osei Fosu told Kumasi-based Wontumi FM.