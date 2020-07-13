Sports News

We shouldn’t be left out – coach Yaw Acheampong tells YEA

Elmina Sharks gaffer, Yaw Acheampong has lauded the government's effort to support athletes in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic and has encouraged them to include coaches in the package.

The government through its Youth Employment Agency (YEA) programme will pay monthly allowances of about 1,000 athletes in the country for the next 6 months, as announced by the Ghana Football Association on Thursday, July 2.



In an interview, Yaw Acheampong applauded the government for the step taking to support athletes and has, therefore, clamored for assistants from the YEA to coaches in that regard.

“When you go to other countries they are supporting the players including coaches. Senegal government is not supporting only the players but those who have been investing in football will be rescued for some months until the season bounces back”



“I’m happy they are supporting women football. But they shouldn’t only think about the players alone, we the coaches deserve something better” he added.

