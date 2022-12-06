We soured 12 years of pain - Kudus reacts to Uruguay defeat

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus has suggested events of the 2010 World Cup might have played a part in their failure in Qatar.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blacks Stars exited the World Cup at the group stage following defeats to Portugal and Uruguay, in between a win against South Korea.



Their 2-0 loss to Uruguay, however, rekindled memories of 2010 as captain Andre Ayew missed a first-half penalty, bringing back the agony of 12 years ago when Asamoah Gyan missed his extra-time spot kick against the South Americans with Ghana close to sealing a historic semi-final ticket.



WHAT DID HE SAY? “A team is like a puzzle, every jigsaw piece is important to solve a problem or complete a picture,” Kudus said via a Twitter post.



“When Ghana needed us the most, collectively by our arts we painted an unpleasant picture, souring 12 years of pain. As a team we take responsibility for letting Ghana down but we pick the positives to grow.”



THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ghana were in contention to reach the last 16 round but results didn't go their way in the last group stage fixtures. After Ayew’s missed penalty, the South Americans took control of the match to emerge victorious.

Both teams ended up exiting the tournament as South Korea recorded a 2-1 victory to finish second in the group with a superior goal difference to Uruguay as Ghana ended last with three points.



Kudus was his side’s star player at the tournament, scoring two goals in their 3-2 win against the Asian giants to become the first Ghanaian to net a brace at the World Cup. He also won the penalty that Ayew missed.



WHAT’S MORE? Kudus’ sentiments have elicited mixed reactions from a section of Black supporters with some supporting him while others questioning a number of decisions.



“I love you regardless, just be focused and put whatever has happened behind you ok,” said @ConstanceOwus14 in response to the tweet.



“You are an excellent player with enormous talent. You showcased to the entire world what you got and I know that there's more to come from you,” replied @DJSpeech_1.

“You had a very good tournament. The only positive we can take from Qatar,” said @MANamandze.



Some supporters were not impressed with Ghana’s tactical set up in Qatar.



“But the truth be told, the way you and Alidu [Seidu] played, If others played even half of it, we would go far. Your coach did not help. Some players shouldn’t be closer to the first 11,” responded @attrakta.



“Bro, you didn't let Ghana down. Terrible coaching and some splash of corrupt decisions let Ghana down. You bunch are extremely talented, [the] best we've had since the Stephen Appiah/[Michael] Essien/[Sulley] Muntari era. All that is needed is less corrupt decisions and you will be winners,” was @cesare990 response.



“It’s [Thomas] Partey, [Andre] Dede Ayew, Jordan Ayew and Baba Rahman who are killing the team,” said @sumaila_hussein.

Others wondered why he won the penalty against Uruguay and did not take it.



“You won a penalty and let someone else take it. Were you afraid or intimidated?” posed @no_two_ways.



WHAT’S NEXT? Kudus will now link up with his club Ajax Amsterdam who are in camp ahead of the Eredivisie's resumption in January.



