We spent $5.1M, saved the country $3M - Sports Minister on World Cup expenditure

The Black Stars of Ghana

Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, has revealed that a total of $5,171,040 was spent on the Black Stars at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Sports Minister announced on Friday, November 4, that $14.1 million was budgeted for the entire World Cup, but the country was going to spend $8.1 million in the group stages because the target was to reach the semi-finals.



And with the team not being able to go past the first round, Mustapha Ussif revealed in his expenditure account to Parliament that they spent $5,171,040 out of the $8,166,200 budget for the group stages.



“Prior to Ghana’s participation at this World Cup I informed this house that our estimated budget was $8,166,200." Out of this estimated budget, Mr. Speaker, our total expenditure for the group stage participation amounted to $5,171,840. This expense covered the appearance fee, per diem, flight arrangements, medical expenses, equipment, logistics, and hospitality.



“Mr Speaker, the reason for the surplus of three million dollars after our exit from the group stages is as a result of the ministry’s prudent management of resources as well as the ministry's position to negotiate on qualification bonus for the next round instead of paying winning bonuses per match.

“What means is that despite the Black Stars winning against South Korea we did not pay any winning bonus because we had negotiated for a qualification bonus," he said on the floor of Parliament on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.



The Black Stars exited the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the first round after finishing bottom in Group H behind Uruguay, South Korea, and Portugal.



