We still can’t tell what went wrong – Douglas Owusu Ansah on losing GPL title to Medeama

Douglas Owusu Ansah Douglas Owusu Ansah

Wed, 28 Jun 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Aduana Stars midfielder, Douglas Owusu Ansah has revealed that the team cannot still wrap their head around how they bottled the premier league title.

The Ogya Boys had stayed at the summit of the Premier League standings for a larger part of the season before being leapfrogged by eventual league champions in May much to surprise many a football pundit and fans alike.

Owusu Ansah has revealed that he and his teammates cannot put a finger on what exactly caused their slip.

The Asante Kotoko old boy told Kessben Sports: “I won’t say something happened but that is football. Sometimes that’s how it is in football."

"As players, we still can make out what exactly went wrong. We are worried because everyone who sees you keeps asking why we couldn’t win the league title. We are having sleepless nights but we will put it behind us and come back stronger next season,” he added.

