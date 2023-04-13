0
'We still have a lot of work to do' - Black Queens coach Nora Hauptle

Thu, 13 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Black Queens coach Nora Hauptle has stressed the importance of continuing to improve, despite her team securing three wins, including a doubleheader against the Teranga Lionesses of Senegal.

While Hauptle expressed her satisfaction with the results, she emphasized the need for additional games against different opponents to help the team grow and refine their strategies.

"We still need to work a lot on our principles, the players need to find each other," said Hauptle. "We are still in the building process of this team, and it is very important again that we have friendly games."

Hauptle acknowledged the quality and effort of the Teranga Lionesses despite winning both matches, saying, "I think, all in all, in the end, we deserved this victory, we also need to give respect to Senegal.

I think we had the patience also, we knew we have quality, and in the end, sometimes you play not so beautifully, but you still win, and this is very important."

The Black Queens are aiming to qualify for the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations after missing out on the previous edition due to a 2-1 aggregate defeat to Nigeria in the final round of qualifiers

