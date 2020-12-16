'We still have to improve' - AC Monza midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng

Kevin-Prince Boateng and his AC Monza teammates

AC Monza midfielder, Kevin-Prince Boateng has urged his side to still improve despite beating Virtus Entella 5-0 in the Italian Serie B.

Boateng scored twice to help the Serie B side cruise to a comfortable victory at the U-Power Stadium.



The win sees AC Monza climb to 8th with 20 points, five points adrift leaders Empoli on the league table after 12 games played so far.



"Today we were bad, aggressive, and starting the games like this we see that we are a strong team. For us today it was very important after the victory in Venice," the 33-year-old DAZN.



"I'm fine, I'm fine, I had problems with my ankle, but we worked well. I do a lot of strength, I still have explosiveness."

He added, "It wasn't the perfect match, I think there is still room for improvement."



"Thanks to the coach, he changed the form. He saw something special, we dominated both games. I'm fine high right, I've already played there and I have freedom."



"We are working well, calmly and calmly, without putting too much pressure. Now we see that we are doing well and we want to do well."