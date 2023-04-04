We still love you regardless – Patrick Kpozo to former coach Graham Potter

Graham Potter and Patrick Kpozo

Ghanaian player, Patrick Kpozo has sent a heartfelt message to his former coach, Graham Potter following his dismissal from Chelsea Football Club.

Chelsea Football Club officially confirmed the sacking of head coach, Graham Potter in the late hours of Sunday April 2, 2023.



Graham Potter's sacking came on the back of a 2-0 defeat against Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, April 1, 2023, in the Premier League.



Although many have criticized Potter for his poor results at the club which has seen Chelsea drop to 11th place, Patrick Kpozo claims he still loves the former Brighton coach regardless.



According to him, Potter was the first coach to take his former club Östersund to Europe and for that, he would always be grateful to him.



“We still love you Graham potter for what you have done and achieve as a manager ❤️ taking us to Europe for the first time as a coach in Östersund ???? we still love you regardless,” the left-back posted on Instagram.

Patrick Kpozo who now plays for FC Sheriff Tiraspor in the Moldovan league played under Potter at Östersund for two seasons.



Graham Potter was appointed in August 2022 to replace Thomas Tuchel who has now joined Bayern Munich in the Germain Bundesliga.





JNA/KPE