0
Menu
Sports

We struggled a bit against Medeama but I am proud of the boys - Accra Lions coach James Francis

James Francis Accra Lions coach James Francis

Sat, 22 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

James Nicholas Francis, the head coach of the Accra Lions, is extremely happy with his team after their convincing victory over Medeama SC on Friday.

Accra Lions whip Medeama SC 4-2 at the Accra Sports Stadium to boost their top four hopes in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

Accra Lions star striker Bassit Seidu bagged four goals in the intense encounter. Vincent Atinga scored a brace of penalties for the consolation goals for the visitors.

"I feel in the first half, we struggled in possession a little bit but we were lot more composed in the second. They had their chances and we allowed them to get some crosses in, sometimes we commit too many fouls in and around the box but we bounced back and I'm proud of the boys," he told StarTimes after the game.

Accra Lions is currently fifth in the Ghana Premier League with 41 points after 27 games.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Social media users mourn lady shot 5 times by her boyfriend in Kumasi
‘Greatest danger to forests of Ghana was Sir John’ – Report
Gifty Anti speaks on marriage separation rumours
Yonny Kulendi is next CJ - New report shoots down Torkornoo's chances
How Chief Imam declared sighting of new moon, end of Ramadan 2023
How much Akufo-Addo, Alan paid delegates for votes at 2007 congress
How Oppong-Nkrumah plotted to bring me down over galamsey fight – IMCIM chair
Gabby replies Frimpong-Boateng
A current SC judge was lawyer of Mathias Alistair – Adom-Otchere
Why Michael Essien is 'bitter' about Ghana
Related Articles: