'We take full responsibility' - GFA issues apology for Black Stars performance at AFCON 2023

The Black Stars crashed out of the 2023 AFCON in the group stage

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has publicly apologized to Ghanaians for the disappointing performance of the Black Stars at the ongoing 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Cote d'Ivoire.

The national team failed to advance past the group stage, recording a winless campaign with a loss to Cape Verde and draws against Egypt and Mozambique.



In an official statement released on Tuesday (January 30), the GFA acknowledged the frustration and disappointment felt by the football-loving nation and accepted full responsibility for falling short of expectations.



"The Ghana Football Association extends our sincerest apologies to the good people of Ghana and all stakeholders for the recent disappointing performance of the senior national team, the Black Stars at the Africa Cup of Nations Côte d’Ivoire 2023," the statement read in part.



Following the elimination, head coach Chris Hughton was dismissed and the entire technical team of the Black Stars was dissolved.



The GFA announced the initiation of a search for a new head coach, with a five-member committee led by Vice President Mark Addo overseeing the process.

The GFA also revealed ongoing efforts to conduct a comprehensive review of various aspects of the national team, including strategies, training, compensation and overall structure.



The Association emphasized its commitment to rebuilding and elevating the standard of Ghanaian football, with the goal of restoring pride and success to the Black Stars.



"We value the unwavering support of our stakeholders, and we commit to working tirelessly with you to ensure a stronger and more competitive team. Your loyalty and passion are the driving forces behind our efforts to rebuild and elevate the standard of Ghanaian football," the GFA assured in its statement.



The FA has been under pressure following the team's abysmal performance at the AFCON with some critics accusing the association of gross incompetence.



Prior to the FA's statement some critics had been demanding for an apology for their role in the team's performance while others have called for the dissolution of the FA.

Meanwhile several members of the Black Stars team have taken to their personal social media handles to apologise for the performance of the team at the AFCON.



GA/SARA



