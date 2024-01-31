'We understand the anger, backlash' - Watch video of Andre Ayew's apology for AFCON debacle

Andre Dede Ayew, skipper of the Black Stars

Skipper of the Black Stars, Andre Dede Ayew, is the latest squad member to formally apologize for the team's showing at the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Le Havre player recorded a video in which he apologized and did the same on behalf of the playing body stating that he took full responsibility for what happened on the pitch.



The national team failed to advance past the group stage, recording a winless campaign with a loss to Cape Verde and draws against Egypt and Mozambique.



"These past days have been very difficult days for every Ghanaian football fan and myself. I would like to apologize for the results at the AFCON that we just exited, we know that we should have done better," he said in his introduction.



He stressed that the team should have brought "better results to the nation. As the captain of the squad, I take full responsibility for what happened on the pitch, for the playing body."



Dede who came on in the final group game against Mozambique spoke about the fact that setbacks are normal in football but that they should be a launchpad to better performances.



"In football, these are things that happen, it makes you stronger. What doesn't kill you always makes you a stronger person, individually and collectively. We are Ghana and never going to give up... we shall rise and shine again as a family," he assured.

He ended by apologizing again stating that the team understood the sentiment of disenchanted fans.



"We understand the anger, backlash, everything that came to us, we take it and we will make sure that we put our flag back where it belongs," he concluded.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has publicly apologized to Ghanaians for the disappointing performance of the Black Stars.In an official statement released on Tuesday (January 30), the GFA acknowledged the frustration and disappointment felt by the football-loving nation and accepted full responsibility for falling short of expectations.

"The Ghana Football Association extends our sincerest apologies to the good people of Ghana and all stakeholders for the recent disappointing performance of the senior national team, the Black Stars at the Africa Cup of Nations Côte d’Ivoire 2023," the statement read in part.



