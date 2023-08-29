We used to talk for long hours - Mzbel opens up on relationship with Asamoah Gyan

Ghanaian female songstress, Mzbel and former Black Stars skipper Asamoah Gyan

Ghanaian female songstress, Mzbel, has lauded former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan for having a congenial and admirable personality.

Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah as she is known by birth, revealed that she has a cordial relationship with the former Sunderland man, adding that she normally shares some fun moments with the former footballer over the phone.



Mzbel also noted that she lived in the same neighbourhood with Gyan's family and both have had a siblingship relationship for a long time now.



"We were very very close. Like we were very close as friends. We used to talk for long hours on the phone and crack jokes...something like that. And we were neighbours. Asamoah Gyan's mother and I were neighbours. I got to know that's where they live after I got to live in that neighbourhood. We were friends already and I didn't even know his parents lived there," he said on Angel FM.



Mzbel further pointed out Gyan's personality outside football while clarifying the relationship she had with him.



"He was very interesting. As a footballer, I don't know much about football. I only know that he missed a penalty, that's all I know. I don't follow football. But what I know about him is that he likes to do comedy. When he calls, he cracks jokes all through. He is very interesting, he is fun to be with and hang out with but for football(I don't know). Asa is my brother."

Asamoah Gyan, who is also known to have a passion for music, attended and performed at Mzbel’s father’s funeral which was held at Gbawe on March 5, 2022.



Singing the evergreen song, 'Yesu Do,' from Ghanaian Gospel artiste, Noble Nketiah, he warmed the hearts of all present, including Mzbel who was moved to shower cash on the icon.



Gyan announced his retirement in June 2023 bringing an end to his 18-year professional career.



He is one of Africa's most revered strikers in history. He is Ghana's all-time leading scorer with 51 goals in 109 games and also holds the record as Africa's top scorer at the World Cup with 6 goals.