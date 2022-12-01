14
'We've beaten Ghana before and we know how to beat them' - Luis Suarez declares

Thu, 1 Dec 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez has served a strong warning to the Black Stars of Ghana ahead of their crucial game in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

According to him, all the Uruguayan players will put their lives on the line in order to beat Ghana and hopefully qualify for the next round.

Speaking to the press ahead of the game on Friday, 2 December, the former Barcelona star said the point haul of his country has made it a must for them to beat Ghana

“We have one point and the final match against Ghana is do and die. We have no option than to win to make our fans happy,” Luis Suarez said.

The Uruguay attacker added, “We are going to put our lives and soul in this last match. Ghana is a good team but we know them, we have beaten them before and we know how to beat them again."

